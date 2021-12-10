The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The Euromoney 25

Morgan Stanley takes share in investment banking boom

By Peter Lee
December 10, 2021
The firm’s old businesses shone in 2021, but what was once the ballast to stabilize their volatile earnings is now the growth story.


The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

After the big strategic acquisitions of 2020, when Morgan Stanley spent $13 billion on E*Trade to add a new self-directed channel to wealth management and then $7 billion on Eaton Vance to bring greater fixed-income capabilities to investment management, the firm’s older businesses shone in 2021.

In the first nine months of the year, investment banking revenues were 60% higher than the same period in 2020, while advisory revenues more than doubled.

“All the debt and equity that companies raised last year was looking for growth in a period of greater stability, and that set up a tremendous year in M&A,” says Sharon Yeshaya, chief financial officer of Morgan Stanley.

sharon-yeshaya-Morgan-Stanley-960.jpg
Sharon Yeshaya

“Our firm’s original DNA was M&A, and it is at the core of our integrated investment bank. M&A leads to greater capital markets activity, which in turn leads to higher volumes in sales and trading. The overall fee pool grew, and Morgan Stanley’s share of the pool also increased.”

The


The Euromoney 25 BankingUnited StatesMorgan Stanley
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
