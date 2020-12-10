The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

Morgan Stanley: Two strategic deals bring Gorman’s vision closer

By Peter Lee
December 10, 2020
The investment bank profited in markets and capital raising, as acquisitions set it up for the future

Jonathan-Pruzan-Morgan-Stanley-960.png
Morgan Stanley’s chief financial officer Jonathan Pruzan
25-cover-960.png
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

Ever since the great financial crisis, management at Morgan Stanley has laid out a vision to marry its fabled global investment bank to world-class wealth management and investment management businesses.

The aim is to reduce exposure to tail risks and draw more revenue and profit from low-capital consuming and stable fee-earning activities.

The first big push came in 2009 with the purchase from Citi of a majority stake in Smith Barney and its army of financial advisers. That led to a full takeover in 2012.

In 2020, the firm put on a second shove with two big strategic deals. In February, it announced the acquisition of E*Trade, an electronic brokerage that brings over 5.2 million self-directed customers. It completed that deal in October.

The firm then announced the acquisition of investment manager Eaton Vance, which adds another $500 billion of assets under management (AuM) to the $715 billion already at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM).

Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
