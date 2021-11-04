The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Can CBDCs solve the ills of cross-border wholesale payments?

By Chris Wright
November 04, 2021
Share

Nobody doubts that cross-border payments could be more efficient and less laden with intermediaries. But are JPMorgan and Oliver Wyman right to suggest that central bank digital currencies are the answer?

business-bitcoin-g924c1a5a6_1920.jpg

More on CBDCs

A new report from JPMorgan and Oliver Wyman argues that a multiple central bank digital currency (mCBDC) network could save global corporates $100 billion a year in cross-border transaction costs.

Part of the report is an analysis of the way that wholesale payments work across borders, a $24 trillion sector of the industry fraught with challenges and inefficiencies in which global corporates incur more than $120 billion in total transaction costs every year.

This


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryPaymentsFintechJPMorganCryptocurrenciesBlockchain
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree