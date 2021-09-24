The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Treasury

Will digital currencies destroy correspondent banking?

By Paul Golden
September 24, 2021
The likely use of central bank digital currency for payments, in addition to stablecoins and altcoins, would suggest that reports of the demise of the correspondent banking model may be premature.

The ability of digital currencies to transfer funds directly from one party to another on a peer-to-peer basis should remove the traditional role of the correspondent bank as both the provider of a service and an enabler of payments in the settlement process.

According to a BNY Mellon report ‘Innovation in payments – a spotlight on digital currencies’ published earlier this year, however, not every counterparty will be a direct participant of a P2P system, and the correspondent banking model is more likely to pivot to banks becoming a gateway to a P2P system.

The outlook is further muddied by the different models proposed by the Bank for International Settlements for setting up wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Marc Recker, Deutsche Bank

While the model known as the compatible CBDC system closely resembles today's cross-border payment procedure (whereby banks must agree on messaging standards, cryptographic techniques and data requirements, for example) the multi-CBDC system would essentially mean the creation of a new multilateral payment platform.

“These models don’t have to be perceived as a threat,” says Marc Recker, head of product institutional cash management at Deutsche Bank.

Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
