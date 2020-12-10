The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Synchronicity will be key to CBDC and cross-border payments

By Paul Golden
December 10, 2020
As a Swiss consortium completes a wholesale central bank digital currency proof-of-concept, is the payments industry ready for CBDCs?

The Bank for International Settlements’ Innovation Hub Swiss centre, the Swiss National Bank and the financial infrastructure operator SIX confirmed a cross-border payments breakthrough on December 3.

The consortium had successfully explored the technological and legal feasibility of transferring digital assets through issuing a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) onto a distributed digital asset platform and linking the digital asset platform to the existing wholesale payment system.

However, the consortium members acknowledged that while linking existing systems to new distributed ledger technology platforms could address policy and governance issues, it could also eliminate potential benefits. They observed that this project explored a wholesale CBDC and that a retail or general purpose CBDC would have different policy implications.

Markos Zachariadis, Alliance Manchester Business School

So what needs to be done to enable the use of CBDCs for cross-border payments – and what are the most likely use cases?

Markos Zachariadis is a professor and Greensill chair in financial technology & information systems at Alliance Manchester Business School. He explored the potential impact of CBDCs during a panel discussion at the Sibos conference earlier this year.

“Key

Tags

Treasury PaymentsSwitzerland
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
