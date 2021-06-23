The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Beware the hype over central bank digital currencies

Snake-oil-bottle-960.jpg

We are at the peak of the hype cycle for central bank digital currencies, now being touted as one of the most fundamental innovations in the history of central banking. It is time for central banks and governments to be honest with unenthused populations. CBDC can’t deliver all the many promised improvements. As we come to design choices, there will be trade-offs. We might get improved payments but less credit. We could see greater financial inclusion but will lose privacy. Are the few benefits really worth the risk of disrupting the financial system?

By Peter Lee
June 23, 2021
Share

A great series of experiments with money is running in the UK across eight locations.

These include: Botton Village in the North Yorkshire Moors, managed by a charity that supports people with learning and other difficulties; Burslem, near Stoke-on-Trent, which in 2018 became the first town in the UK of over 20,000 people without a single bank branch or ATM on its high street; and Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire, which saw its last three banks close in quick succession that same year.

The inhabitants of these and other pilot communities live in a different world to the econometricians, experts in monetary and macroprudential policy and data scientists at central banks around the world all now eagerly working to design a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The BIS found at the start of this year that 60% of 60 central banks surveyed around the world were conducting experiments and proofs of work in CBDC, with 14% having already moved ahead to pilot projects.

CBDC, which analysts at Citi call digital money 2.0, could be very different from the trillions of dollars now moving electronically every day between wholesale and retail bank accounts.

CBDC-new-central-bank-work-big.jpg

Yes, money is already digital and has been for decades.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FeaturesWestern EuropeUnited KingdomSwitzerlandUnited StatesCapital MarketsFintechBlockchainCryptocurrenciesCoronavirus
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree