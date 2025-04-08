Euromoney introduces the Transaction Banking Awards

Inspired by decades of success through its landmark Awards for Excellence, Euromoney’s new programme is purpose-built for today’s digital-first, real-time, open-banking world. As transaction banking undergoes rapid transformation, these awards aim to set the industry benchmark for innovation and performance in cash management, payments, trade finance and treasury technology.

With an expert judging panel drawn from the Euromoney research team, the Transaction Banking Awards leverage a rigorous methodology – combining quantitative data, qualitative insight and in-depth interviews – to deliver independent, verified recognition that matters.

Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards is more than just an awards programme – it’s a recognition of the forces redefining transaction banking today. We want to shine a light on the institutions pushing the industry forward, whether they’re global leaders or fast-moving innovators Ana Voicila, Euromoney’s head of transaction banking

Who is eligible?

The Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards are open to the full spectrum of institutions shaping the transaction banking landscape. This includes:

Banks providing cash management, payments, trade finance and liquidity services to corporate and institutional clients – at global, regional and domestic/territorial level;

Challenger banks and fintechs offering digital-first transaction banking solutions that drive innovation, efficiency and client value;

Software and technology providers whose platforms enable banks or corporates to optimise treasury, payments and trade finance operations – whether through APIs, real-time infrastructure, data analytics or embedded financial services.

Nominations open now

Visit the Transaction Banking Awards page and submission portal for entry information and submission deadlines. Reach out to Alex Pang and Ana Voicila for any queries.

The Transaction Banking Awards are part of the broader Euromoney’s research in this area, which includes: Cash Management Survey; Trade Finance Survey; Financial Institutions Survey; and Payments Product Capabilities.