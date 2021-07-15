McFaddens and CIIC tie knot with China multi-family office

Lord Grade of Yarmouth, chairman of McFaddens. Photo: Reuters Lord Grade of Yarmouth, chairman of McFaddens. Photo: Reuters

Two weeks ago, Euromoney remarked on the pace of growth of global multi-family offices (MFOs).

Pointing to the example of McFaddens & Co, we said that every month this once-peripheral part of the private wealth space “gets a foot taller”.

When we published those words, London-based McFaddens had just opened its first Dubai office, adding $300 million to its investment portfolio and taking total assets under management (AuM) to $1.6 billion.

Well, this Wednesday, the company announced a joint venture with China International Industry & Commerce (CIIC), a privately run conglomerate based in Beijing.

The two will work together to serve clients in mainland China and Hong Kong, McFaddens said in a press release. They will offer services including fund management and advisory services.

It is yet another reminder of the rate of change in the world of high-end private wealth.

McFaddens has existed as a law firm since 1977, but its MFO is barely a year old, opening for business in April 2020.

Support for change

Chief executive Max Eppel is a qualified barrister who was a football agent in California before working as head of sports finance at Shawbrook Bank.

Lord