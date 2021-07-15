The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

McFaddens and CIIC tie knot with China multi-family office

By Elliot Wilson
July 15, 2021
Share

The London-based MFO is barely a year old, but in just two months McFaddens has formed alliances in the UAE and now with CIIC, a privately owned Chinese group. It is another sign of how fast this area of high-end private wealth is growing up.

Michael-Grade-Lord-Yarmouth-BBC-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Lord Grade of Yarmouth, chairman of McFaddens. Photo: Reuters

Two weeks ago, Euromoney remarked on the pace of growth of global multi-family offices (MFOs).

Pointing to the example of McFaddens & Co, we said that every month this once-peripheral part of the private wealth space “gets a foot taller”.

When we published those words, London-based McFaddens had just opened its first Dubai office, adding $300 million to its investment portfolio and taking total assets under management (AuM) to $1.6 billion.

Well, this Wednesday, the company announced a joint venture with China International Industry & Commerce (CIIC), a privately run conglomerate based in Beijing.

The two will work together to serve clients in mainland China and Hong Kong, McFaddens said in a press release. They will offer services including fund management and advisory services.

It is yet another reminder of the rate of change in the world of high-end private wealth.

McFaddens has existed as a law firm since 1977, but its MFO is barely a year old, opening for business in April 2020.

Support for change

Chief executive Max Eppel is a qualified barrister who was a football agent in California before working as head of sports finance at Shawbrook Bank.

Lord


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth Asia PacificChinaHong KongWealth
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree