Multi-family offices lure new players to an old game

The global multi-family office (MFO) is growing up fast. It seems that every month, this once-niche corner of wealth management gets a foot taller.

The latest firm to catch the eye is London-based McFaddens & Co. In April 2020, it decided there was a lot of money to be made by serving high net-worth (HNW) individuals, and set about creating its own MFO, with offices in London and Sydney.

In May 2021, it took the next step in its evolution by opening an office in Dubai, a move that adds $300 million to its investment portfolio, taking total assets under management to $1.6 billion.

Its chief executive Max Eppel said the aim is to expand across the Middle East, a region “home to nearly 200 billionaires and more than a million high net-worth individuals, [but which is] underserved by the multi-family-office market”.

Beyond that, the sky is the limit.

“Our aim is to become a global brand in the MFO space,” he says.

That excludes the fairly saturated North America market, but includes EMEA and Asia, where the firm will provide “a full suite of ESG-compliant, philanthropic, risk management, legal and investment and financial services”.

