The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

Wealth management: ‘Real family offices don’t do this kind of thing’

By Elliot Wilson
April 28, 2021
Share

The implosion of Archegos has ripped away the veneer of conservatism and safety that the family office has long enjoyed. It has also emphasized the lack of clarity about what the industry is and its lack of oversight.

888-archegos-Reuters-960.jpg
New York's 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital. Photo: Reuters

Every product or industry has its defining moment as it grows. For family offices, that event took place in March 2021 with the spectacular implosion of Bill Hwang’s New York investment house, Archegos Capital Management.

Jump To

  • The need for scrutiny

    • The eye was instinctively drawn to sizeable losses incurred by investment banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura, which fuelled Hwang’s fevered trading activities, by allowing him to take very large undisclosed stock positions.

    In the days that followed, Credit Suisse issued regular trading updates, in which it described Archegos as a “significant US-based hedge fund”.

    It was fooling no one. Archegos may have acted like a particularly impulsive hedge fund, but in truth it was just a large and very highly geared family office taking incredibly risky bets that backfired.

    The


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Wealth FeaturesUnited StatesWealthRegulationMay 2021
    Share
    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree