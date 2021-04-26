May 2021
FEATURES
Financial markets: Is it too late for Kuwait?The country’s model of financing relentless consumption from dwindling oil revenues is under attack from all sides. Covid-related credit relief has hit the banks’ bottom lines and they are joining the call for diversification.
Wealth management: ‘Real family offices don’t do this kind of thing’The implosion of Archegos has ripped away the veneer of conservatism and safety that the family office has long enjoyed. It has also emphasized the lack of clarity about what the industry is and its lack of oversight.
Nomura: Okuda’s fine work undone by Archegos messKentaro Okuda had been delivering. Nomura was reporting strong and sustainable profits, with a streamlined international business driven by trading in the Americas. Then came Archegos.
UAE hits its digital stride in KYC and blockchainThe UAE was already a fintech pioneer but Covid turned it into a leader. Banks and government agencies are furiously rolling out blockchain-backed services that do everything from seamless KYC checks to detecting fraud in supply chain financing.
Is Credit Suisse now in play?The storms buffeting Credit Suisse represent big trouble for the Swiss bank. Its new chairman may install a new CEO and set a new strategic course, but with big European banks gearing up for consolidation, Credit Suisse just put itself on the block.
Von zur Mühlen wants Deutsche’s Asia business mix to drive growthWith Deutsche Bank apparently turning its fortunes around globally, expectations are high for Asia to deliver growth at the fastest rate of all its operations. Asia CEO Alex von zur Mühlen tells Euromoney he wants to use the bank’s footprint and diversity of revenues to get the job done.
The Spac party must shift to EuropeAs US Spac deals start to slow after an extraordinary first quarter, any new growth must come from outside the US
OPINION
OPINION
LEADERS
While doubling of profit at the investment bank stood out, it was not the bank’s only strong performer.
In recent years, Brazil has endured famine, flood and pestilence. What’s next?
Anthony Tan’s 60% control of the Singaporean fintech’s voting power shows what founders can get away with when spared the rigour of an IPO.
If the current geopolitical tensions escalate into military action, even the most hardened foreign investors might start looking for an exit from Russia.
Deals such as this leave deeper problems unsolved at Societe Generale and similar banks.
COLUMNS
The Japanese bank has spent big money to hire a wealth management team, but spiralling costs and a lack of name recognition in key markets leave many asking: how realistic are its ambitions?
The maverick activist is blazing a trail by targeting a big southern European bank – and is warning against the risks of a deal between UniCredit and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
By listing on Nasdaq, Coinbase may undermine itself, giving investors an easy way to bet on bitcoin without paying its own high fees.
MACASKILL ON MARKETS
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE