The Euromoney 25

Barclays: Building back better?

By Mark Baker
December 10, 2020
The investment bank has proven its value in a tough year, but revenue stability is the challenge ahead.

Jes-Staley-Getty-960x535.png
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley
To judge by some of its financials, Barclays looks in as good shape as a pandemic can allow in late 2020. Before credit provisions, pre-tax profits were up 65% in the first nine months of the year.

Parts of the investment bank, like its markets businesses, are flying. Its core equity tier-1 ratio is at a high of 14.6%.

But group revenues only rose 3%, and the same period in 2019 saw litigation and conduct charges of £1.5 billion that were not repeated in 2020. Strip those out and pre-provision profits fell by 29% year on year, despite an extra £2 billion of trading revenues that came with no added costs.

And while trading was the standout for the year, investment banking fees rose just 1%, in spite of a year of soaring issuance volumes in debt capital markets, Barclays’ biggest segment.

Diversification vindication

It is a mixed picture, but for Barclays management such results are a vindication of the diversification that comes from having an investment bank within the group.

“I

Tags

The Euromoney 25 BankingBarclaysCoronavirusUnited Kingdom
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
