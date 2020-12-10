The Euromoney 25: Class of 2020 – a year of living dangerously

Welcome to 2020’s Euromoney 25, our annual snapshot of the performance of the world’s most important banks. Once again, we have spoken to senior figures at financial institutions across the world to assess the state of play in the industry.

The backdrop is, of course, the coronavirus pandemic. As with our 2020 Awards for Excellence in July and September, our analyses look at how financial institutions have navigated the crisis both for themselves and for their clients.

In these annual report cards we also seek to look through the year’s turmoil to put banks’ performance into a longer-term context that considers the strategic path they were on as they headed into 2020. We also examine what their priorities are – or should be – in 2021.

We’ve tweaked the list of banks in our 25 with the objective of broadening geographic and business model representation in the group. New to the review in 2020 are Crédit Agricole, Macquarie, Sberbank, State Bank of India and Wells Fargo.

With many sectors largely shut down for parts of the year by Covid-19, banks’ financials have reflected fears over the trouble that lies ahead as fiscal support by national governments begins to be unwound.