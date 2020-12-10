The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

The Euromoney 25

Crédit Agricole: Testing the limits of the partnership model

By Dominic O’Neill
December 10, 2020
The past year has brought new challenges for Crédit Agricole’s partnerships in products and distribution. But the wave of bank M&A sweeping Europe is also an opportunity – as its Creval deal shows.

Jerome Grivet
Jérôme Grivet, Crédit Agricole SA deputy general manager and chief financial officer
The Euromoney 25
Full Index
December 10, 2020

Over the last five years Crédit Agricole has appeared well suited to a time when synergies between European banks were sorely needed but almost impossible to realize through mergers – especially cross border.

It has used the economies of scale it enjoys from owning France’s biggest retail network as the basis for buying the smaller product factories of weaker rivals, while retaining their distribution.

“We are a universal bank, and each of the business lines that we have decided to keep are open to cooperation,” Philippe Brassac, chief executive of Crédit Agricole SA (Casa), told Euromoney in June. “Partnerships are an attractive alternative to bank mergers. They’re easier, less risky and you protect your brand.”

After the pandemic, this partnership model appears particularly relevant, as many European banks – especially mid-tier lenders in southern Europe – are in even greater need of the capital trapped in their increasingly uncompetitive product factories.

Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
