Deutsche Bank: Growing revenues as well as cutting costs

It has been a good year for Deutsche Bank, as customers and investors see growing evidence of delivery on the transformation plan set out in July 2019.

Back then, Deutsche had first promised to do a much better job on costs, which have now been inching down for 11 consecutive quarters, although earnings headed the same way at the start. But the bank also grew revenues in 2020, delivering positive operating leverage for four quarters in a row.

The share price is up almost 29% for the year to mid November. Moody’s has the bank on a positive ratings outlook thanks to improved earnings, strong capital and liquidity and low loan losses.

The investment bank has performed much better than expected. For the third quarter of 2020 it brought in revenues 43% ahead of the same quarter in 2019.

Market share

All banks active in the capital