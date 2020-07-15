Excellence in leadership in North America 2020: TD Bank Group

Awards for Excellence 2020

As the sixth-largest bank in North America by branches, TD Bank Group penetrates deep into the Canadian and US markets. It deployed massive support to retail and corporate clients in both countries as the coronavirus crisis took hold.

As of April 30, 2020, the bank had implemented real estate loan deferrals for 126,000 accounts in Canada and 7,000 in the US, worth C$36 billion ($26.5 billion) and $2.5 billion respectively.

Other consumer lending deferrals helped 122,000 accounts in Canada and 226,000 in the US. Some 17,000 small business and commercial banking clients in both countries also received support.