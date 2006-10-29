Euromoney
November 2006
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Structured finance: Russian securitization makes a big leap
Sudip Roy
,
October 29, 2006
Banking
Argentina and Brazil prepare trade payments deal
Chloe Hayward
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Editors Letter: Italy reaches a tipping point
Clive Horwood
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Rouble convertibility crucial to Moscow’s funding plans
Kathryn Wells
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Money talks, hedge fund employees walk?
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Exchange trading: Are floor traders drowning not waving?
Florian Neuhof
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Buyers should beware in rush to Gulf private equity
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Inside Investment: Voodoo analysis
Andrew Capon
,
October 29, 2006
AI Market round-up: Consultant gives hedge funds something to smile about
Helen Avery
,
October 29, 2006
Asia: Too much of the Reit thing?
Chris Leahy
,
October 29, 2006
Malaysia’s corporate makeover
Sudip Roy
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Government debt: Japan switches on to e-trading
Lawrence White
,
October 29, 2006
Profile: Ambit digs more returns but less risk out of the US real estate market
Helen Avery
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Japan Post’s curve analysis: ‘Post Privatization - Total Surprise Bra’
Lawrence White
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Agencies: Freddie ends an era
Alex Chambers
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Hazy outlook for the Lion City
Chris Leahy
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Oyak marches to the profit drumbeat
Florian Neuhof
,
October 29, 2006
Foreign Exchange
Research: Lehman floats new Raft trading model
Lee Oliver
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Sale of Japan Post will create the world’s biggest bank
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Private equity: Two take the air out of IPOs
Kathryn Tully
,
October 29, 2006
Opinion
Against the tide: Chase growth or conquer inflation?
David Roche
,
October 29, 2006
Banking
RMBS: HSBC seeks economies of scale
Louise Bowman
,
October 29, 2006
Banking
Centrally cleared FX: More players for FXMarketSpace
Lee Oliver
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Oman: Future sales crucial to success of Blue City
Florian Neuhof
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Equity Market round-up: The month in percentages
Peter Koh
,
October 29, 2006
LA Market round-up: Latin real estate opportunities
Sudip Roy
,
October 29, 2006
LA Market round-up: Bolivia signs $17 billion gas deal with Argentina
Sudip Roy
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Trading systems: Instinet launches pan-European MTF to take on everyone
Peter Koh
,
October 29, 2006
Capital Markets
Covered bonds: A final-quarter rush
Alex Chambers
,
October 29, 2006
Banking
Banker targets DR to become region’s financial centre
Sudip Roy
,
October 29, 2006
