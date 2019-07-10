Euromoney
July 2019
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2019: Full results
July 10, 2019
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2019: This is the era of JPMorgan
Peter Lee
,
July 10, 2019
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2019: How Gupta turned DBS into the bank of the future
Chris Wright
,
July 10, 2019
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2019: Smack my pitch up
July 10, 2019
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2019: Rise of the regionals
July 10, 2019
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: The coming proxy war with Facebook
Jon Macaskill
,
July 10, 2019
Opinion
Sideways: Spencer for governor of the Bank of England!
Jon Macaskill
,
July 10, 2019
ESG
Environmental finance: From Dong to Ørsted – a story worth repeating
Helen Avery
,
July 10, 2019
Opinion
Unpacking the GIC result: why all that effort gets only 3.4%
Chris Wright
,
July 03, 2019
Opinion
It is time to pick up the pace on Libor transition
June 28, 2019
Opinion
Don’t paint Europe’s banks with the same brush
June 27, 2019
Opinion
Argentina: It’s time to take money off the table
Rob Dwyer
,
June 25, 2019
Fintech
The Bank of England’s recipe for managed decline
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 24, 2019
Opinion
Slack: Direct listings are a bit more like IPOs than you think
Mark Baker
,
June 24, 2019
Opinion
Shanghai tech board prepares for liftoff as Suzhou HYC starts roadshow
June 21, 2019
Opinion
Is the financial world ready to trust Facebook?
Peter Lee
,
June 21, 2019
