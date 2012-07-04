Euromoney
July 2012
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2012: All regions and countries
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Bob Diamond was lost in translation
Abigail Hofman
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Eurozone crisis: Calls grow louder for European banking union
Peter Lee
,
July 04, 2012
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2012: Index
July 04, 2012
Banking
Regulation: All change at the IIF
Peter Lee
,
July 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Poland bucks the European trend
Kanika Saigal
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Inside Investment: Let’s face the music and dance
Lincoln Rathnam
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Nigerian SEC head suspended after corruption row
Peter Guest
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Banking: BTG says Mexico is next and last
Rob Dwyer
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Banking and social media: No Facetime?
July 04, 2012
Awards
Best Bank 2012: Santander storms through the Spanish crisis
Clive Horwood
,
July 04, 2012
Awards
Best Investment Bank 2012: Deutsche’s momentum drives it to the TOP
Peter Lee
,
July 04, 2012
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2012
July 04, 2012
Banking
€62 billion bank capital shortfall in Spain
Louise Bowman
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Eurozone crisis: Geography lessons
July 04, 2012
Banking
Hungary: OTP looks abroad amid troubles at home
Matthew Higginson
,
July 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Rally for Asian IPOs proves short lived
Kanika Saigal
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Emerging Europe: Sberbank takes a breather after DenizBank deal
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 04, 2012
Investment: AUM in China set to pass $1 trillion
Anuj Gangahar
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Bonuses: bankers still don't get it
Abigail Hofman
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Confidence in Argentina takes a knock
Jason Mitchell
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Facebook IPO: a lesson in the art of saying 'no'
Abigail Hofman
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Dark clouds loom over Credit Suisse
Abigail Hofman
,
July 04, 2012
Banking
Planet plots to make a new national champion
Farah Halime
,
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Hooray! Henrys are still cruising
July 04, 2012
Opinion
The vicious world of tennis sponsorship
July 04, 2012
Opinion
Against the tide: Spotlight on Spain
David Roche
,
July 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Foreign exchange: EBS vows to remove unfair advantages
Peter Garnham
,
July 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Securitization: PCS: Game-changer or extra layer of bureaucracy?
Nathan Collins
,
July 04, 2012
