January 2006
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Hungary: Rating taken down a notch
Kathryn Wells
,
January 02, 2006
Regional prospects: Firing on all four cylinders?
Chris Leahy
,
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
Insolvencies: Surge of failures expected
Peter Koh
,
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
EMEA round-up: Equity trends in 2006
Kathryn Wells
,
January 02, 2006
Banking
Banking M&A: Banks scramble for the last of the rich pickings
Sudip Roy
,
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
SC round-up: End of year crush
January 02, 2006
Banking
Non-performing loans: Bad debt levels improve
Leticia Lozano
,
January 02, 2006
Hedge funds’ control of Man U draws closer
Helen Avery
,
January 02, 2006
Funds of funds: A new role for FoHFs?
Helen Avery
,
January 02, 2006
FM round-up: Vacant position of the month
Helen Avery
,
January 02, 2006
Banking
SC round-up: Dresdner’s retail leaseback
January 02, 2006
Opinion
Never mind the quality, feel the width
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
M&A: Telefónica connects with 02
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
Private equity: Dunkin’ and divin’ around the doughnut issue
Kathryn Tully
,
January 02, 2006
Can Greece keep up the good work?
Dimitris Kontogiannis
,
January 02, 2006
Banking
Abu Dhabi: NBAD sets new FRN record
Kathryn Wells
,
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
Debt restructuring: UKLA gives equity a seat at the workout table
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
Equity round-up: Oops, I did it again
Peter Koh
,
January 02, 2006
FM round-up: Trial of the month
January 02, 2006
Hedge funds: Icahn takes activism to the next level
Kathryn Tully
,
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
Acquisition financing: Punch wins Spirit
January 02, 2006
Banking
The Client: Q&A with Allianz head of corporate finance
Peter Koh
,
January 02, 2006
Opinion
Debt markets cannot disclose something that doesn’t exist
January 02, 2006
Opinion
China is endangered by anti-foreign flu
January 02, 2006
Capital Markets
DM round-up: Lazell jumps from BNPP ship
January 02, 2006
Banking
Private Banking: EFG challenges the establishment
Peter Lee
,
January 02, 2006
Thais spar over pension reforms
Chris Leahy
,
January 02, 2006
Opinion
Investors should look beyond the politics
David Roche
,
January 02, 2006
Opinion
Less could mean more from EU regulators
January 02, 2006
Alternative investments: Investors want Lloyd’s exposure
Helen Avery
,
January 02, 2006
