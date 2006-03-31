Euromoney
April 2006
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
DTCC uncovers 'illegal' Cuban stock certificates
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
Kazakhstan: Specialist bank created as equity market booms
Kathryn Wells
,
March 31, 2006
Credit ratings: Emerging in the emerging markets
Florian Neuhof
,
March 31, 2006
China’s economic miracle moves inland
Chris Leahy
,
March 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Exchanges: Nasdaq’s bid may cut costs, but not for LSE users
Peter Koh
,
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Banks count the cost of US regulation
March 31, 2006
Banking
Qatar’s grand ambitions
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2006
Leveraged finance: Wall Street poaches key staff from GE Capital
Kathryn Tully
,
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Why Gulf markets have hit a wall
March 31, 2006
FM round-up: ...or hedge fund indices?
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2006
Russia: Rosneft muddies the Yukos bankruptcy waters
Kathryn Wells
,
March 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Will these structures stand the test of time?
Kathryn Tully
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
What it takes to deal with success: How is the market dealing with the CDS backlog?
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2006
Buyouts: Public-to-private deals talked up in Europe
Denise Bedell
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
BNP Paribas to reshape its equity derivatives business in quest for growing hedge fund demand
March 31, 2006
FM round-up: Are hedge fund databases trustworthy...
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Brazil’s uncertain future: On Antonio Palocci’s resignation
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Getting a mental grip on Citigroup
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Banks and fund managers: Mind your backs!
March 31, 2006
Capital Markets
FIG Watch: Freddie Mac moves onto the offensive
Kathryn Tully
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
LATAM round-up: Deutsche reshuffles the pack
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2006
Opinion
Hybrid capital: all things to all men?
March 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Borrower View: Brazil marches towards investment grade
Lawrence White
,
March 31, 2006
Capital Markets
LATAM round-up: Bigger than they thought
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2006
Surveys
Credit research poll 2006: Analysts see the upside of a downturn
Florian Neuhof
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
Commodities: Get smart or get washed up
Peter Koh
,
March 31, 2006
Money and mystery: Adia unveils its secrets
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2006
Banking
Jürgen Fitschen: Deutsche's developing domestic market strategy
Philip Moore
,
March 31, 2006
Research: Fund managers get more choosy
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2006
CO2 market brings windfall profits for generators
Peter Koh
,
March 31, 2006
