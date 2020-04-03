Euromoney
Hungary
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Hungary’s OTP calls for tax reduction to help banks weather the coronavirus crisis
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 03, 2020
Capital Markets
Country risk: Why Hungary lags the Visegrad pack
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
September 20, 2019
Banking
Laszlo Wolf: Leading with technology
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Banking
CEE architects of transition: Herbert Stepic
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Banking
CEE architects of transition: András Simor
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Fintech
Hungary’s MKB restructures around digital
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 12, 2019
Opinion
CEE central banks under siege
June 06, 2018
Capital Markets
Hungary’s Marxist economist and central banker, Janos Fekete
January 01, 1977
