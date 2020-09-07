Ecobank
LATEST ARTICLES
Africa’s most ambitious homegrown regional bank has a problem, and it is called Nigeria. If it doesn’t solve it, the Nigerian business will hamper Ecobank’s goal of banking 100 million people across the rest of the continent.
“People think the role of a bank is giving money, but actually what a bank does is build systems,” says Carl Manlan, chief operating officer of the Ecobank Foundation.
In a sweeping interview with Euromoney Africa, Ecobank’s CEO makes the case for pan-African banking and says technological innovation will finally make that business model thrive.
Despite headwinds affecting banks in West Africa, Ecobank group’s financial results have been supported by strong CIB business in the region. Euromoney digs into the numbers.
Strong first quarter results; share price still subdued.
Nairobi is to become the location for Ecobank’s first investment banking business in east Africa and will provide a platform to access the developing capital markets in the region.
Ecobank has become the most widespread bank in Africa. Its chief executive, Arnold Ekpe, says the focus is now on revenues and efficiency. But with major acquisitions recently announced, Ecobank’s ambitions for growth have not let up. Dominic O’Neill speaks to the bank’s leadership.