Asia-Pacific’s best FX exchange: SGX FX

SGX FX is the largest Asian FX Futures exchange and has continued to innovate in the Asian FX markets by offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients, while driving growth through technological innovation and client engagement.

During the review period, SGX FX’s market share saw substantial growth, with FX futures aggregate notional volume reaching $3.805 trillion, a 43% year-on-year increase. In April 2024, total aggregate FX notional volume for the month reached its highest monthly record of US$329 billion, a 90% year-on-year increase. The exchange also grew its already strong position across major Asian currency pairs, including USD/CNH, INR/USD, KRW/USD, THB/USD and SGD/USD.

In addition to enhancing product reliability, SGX FX focused on improving capital efficiencies for traders. The introduction of a multi-tier margin regime for USD/CNH FX futures allowed clients to better manage capital, especially in calendar spread trades. SGX FX was one of the few exchanges in Asia to offer inter and intra margin offsets, resulting in cost savings for its clients.

