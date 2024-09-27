Asia-Pacific’s best FX exchange: SGX FX
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Euromoney FX Awards

Asia-Pacific’s best FX exchange: SGX FX

September 27, 2024

Full Results

FXLogo_Black2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

SGX FX is the largest Asian FX Futures exchange and has continued to innovate in the Asian FX markets by offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients, while driving growth through technological innovation and client engagement.

During the review period, SGX FX’s market share saw substantial growth, with FX futures aggregate notional volume reaching $3.805 trillion, a 43% year-on-year increase. In April 2024, total aggregate FX notional volume for the month reached its highest monthly record of US$329 billion, a 90% year-on-year increase. The exchange also grew its already strong position across major Asian currency pairs, including USD/CNH, INR/USD, KRW/USD, THB/USD and SGD/USD.

KC_Lam-SGX-960.jpg
KC Lam

In addition to enhancing product reliability, SGX FX focused on improving capital efficiencies for traders. The introduction of a multi-tier margin regime for USD/CNH FX futures allowed clients to better manage capital, especially in calendar spread trades. SGX FX was one of the few exchanges in Asia to offer inter and intra margin offsets, resulting in cost savings for its clients.

Technological

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsFX AwardsFX geographicFX exchanges
Gift this article