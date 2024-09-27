The world’s best FX order management system: smartTrade Technologies

SmartTrade Technologies' order management system (OMS) has been adopted by 80% of its 70+ clients, showcasing strong market confidence in its offering. During the review period, smartTrade introduced several strategic enhancements to its OMS. Its continuous product innovation to further enhance trading efficiency has been the main source of new client acquisitions over the past year.

Key initiatives include improving blotter performance and enabling faster access to historical trade data for better decision-making. The introduction of a time series database allowed users to instantly view live and historical trading activities, enhancing data visibility and risk management. Additionally, smartTrade added more than 25 new features such as improved order delegation, variable hedging ratios and enhanced management of trades, settlement instructions and news events. These innovations reinforced smartTrade's commitment to constantly enhancing its OMS solution.

SmartTrade OMS supports diverse workflows and has set a new industry standard for functionality and flexibility. Clients benefit from improved trading efficiency, accuracy and reduced operational risks. In addition, the opening of a new data centre in Zurich has enhanced infrastructure resilience and ensures uninterrupted service, further increasing market share. SmartTrade’s service has positively impacted financial performance by supporting client satisfaction and confidence in stable trading operations.

