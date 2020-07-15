The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best for transaction services 2020: ING

July 15, 2020
As you’d expect from ING, Euromoney’s best bank for transaction services in Western Europe, technological innovation a plays a central role in its wholesale banking offering. 

This is in large part thanks to ING’s global head of transaction services, Mark Buitenhek, who has led the division for more than five years.

This year, ING’s digital-first approach made a number of advances through services developed in-house and fintech partnerships, including those involved with ING Ventures, as in its early investment in Dutch multi-banking transaction services fintech Cobase.

During the year, ING formed a new cash advisory and structuring team for complex transactions. It took a 75% stake in Payvision, a fast-growing international payments firm.

