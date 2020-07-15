The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best bank transformation 2020: Habib Bank

July 15, 2020
Since joining Habib Bank in early 2018 as president and chief executive, former JPMorgan banker Muhammad Aurangzeb has transformed the Pakistan-based lender from the ground up. 

This wasn’t a simple task. The bank’s home country spends most of its time dancing on the lip of an economic volcano. Last year, facing another balance of payments crisis, the government entered its 22nd IMF bailout programme.

Yet Habib Bank sails serenely on, a model of health compared with the sovereign’s straitened circumstances. Under Aurangzeb it has become the go-to lender for Chinese state firms and banks deeply invested in the infrastructure projects along the length of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

You can tell when Beijing trusts a foreign financial institution.

