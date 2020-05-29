The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Banking: Do nothing, save revenues

May 29, 2020
Share

How banks could benefit from social distancing.

dummy_780

Venues around the world are having to get creative with measures to encourage their occupants to stay far enough away from each other to be safe. Banks will be no exception.

Since the middle of March, Euromoney has been speaking to syndicate bankers keen to assure us that they are sticking to best practice on trading floors, breaking off at any opportunity to demonstrate how loud they have to bawl at their now-distanced colleagues.

As more return to their desks, however, they might need clearer reminders. News that a restaurant in Washington, Virginia, is seating dummies at alternate tables seems to offer an obvious model. 

Sitting motionless in front of a blank screen would generate a better return than some European equity derivatives desks managed in the first quarter, so it could also prove a handy boost to revenues.


Tags

Opinion Front

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree