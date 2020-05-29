Banking: Do nothing, save revenues

Venues around the world are having to get creative with measures to encourage their occupants to stay far enough away from each other to be safe. Banks will be no exception.

Since the middle of March, Euromoney has been speaking to syndicate bankers keen to assure us that they are sticking to best practice on trading floors, breaking off at any opportunity to demonstrate how loud they have to bawl at their now-distanced colleagues.

As more return to their desks, however, they might need clearer reminders. News that a restaurant in Washington, Virginia, is seating dummies at alternate tables seems to offer an obvious model.

Sitting motionless in front of a blank screen would generate a better return than some European equity derivatives desks managed in the first quarter, so it could also prove a handy boost to revenues.