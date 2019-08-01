Request to Pay connects payers and payees beyond payments

Payments are the lifeblood of every business, but reconciling payments requested with payments received can be an onerous task – encouraging some corporates to describe themselves as being the victims of receivables rather than in control of the process.

The two main problems facing corporates is that they only receive their money when the customer wants to pay them, and they only receive the information that the payer chooses to provide. This makes reconciliation difficult and negatively impacts workflow and even working capital.

Request to Pay (RtP) starts with the corporate that is looking for payment sending a request to their bank, which is forwarded to the bank of the payer.