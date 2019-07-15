Cash and carry on
Cash management remains a crucial part of banking as well as a catalyst for technological innovation. Whether it is the completion of a multitude of transactions or working across myriad currencies, Societe Generale continues to stand at the vanguard of development in this plain but crucial operation.
|Author
|
Aurelien Viry
Technology advancements offer a view of a perfect world in which international payments are executed instantly, efficiently, cheaply and in high volume – all the elements of a treasurer’s dream. But while the days of ledgers and humongous filing cabinets are long gone, many treasurers sit in a purgatory, placed somewhere between this sunny vision and dull reality.
Cash management can be seen as a fairly simple and commoditized business in which reams of transactions are arranged across many customer accounts, countries and currencies.