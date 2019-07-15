Cash and carry on

Author



Aurelien Viry

Head of payments & cash management

Technology advancements offer a view of a perfect world in which international payments are executed instantly, efficiently, cheaply and in high volume – all the elements of a treasurer’s dream. But while the days of ledgers and humongous filing cabinets are long gone, many treasurers sit in a purgatory, placed somewhere between this sunny vision and dull reality.

Cash management can be seen as a fairly simple and commoditized business in which reams of transactions are arranged across many customer accounts, countries and currencies.