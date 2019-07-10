The US's best investment bank 2019: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2019

If there is one refrain that crops up when some Morgan Stanley executives talk about their business, it is “critical judgement”. It refers to those key moments in a deal when the firm’s advice will be the defining factor in determining success. Time and again in the last year it has got these moments right, making it the US’s best investment bank.

Morgan Stanley is on a tear: 2018 saw the investment banking division’s best results ever, as it did for the firm as a whole.

And that was despite a difficult fourth quarter for the sector. Its leading equities sales and trading franchise was a differentiator in the turbulent last month of the year (the bank also wins the award for World’s best bank for markets).