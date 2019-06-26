The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Outstanding contribution to financial services in the Middle East: Michel Accad, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards


In a career in banking that spans more than four decades, Michel Accad’s talent for making the best of bad situations has earned him the overwhelming respect of his peers.

The chief executive of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is perhaps still best known for his stint at Gulf Bank, which was bailed out in 2008 and whose rescue, piloted by Accad as chief executive, cemented his reputation as a master at solving banking crises.

Accad has faced seemingly insurmountable challenges from the earliest stages of his career. His introduction to banking, between 1979 and 1984, was in the corporate finance division of Citibank in Lebanon, a country then torn apart by civil war.

