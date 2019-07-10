North America's best bank for financing 2019: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2019

Variety has always been the hallmark of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAML) financing strength, and the 12 months under review were no exception. With strong deal volumes across a range of asset classes and deal types, and a presence on some of the banner transactions of the year, the firm wins the award for North America’s best bank for financing.

It leads the rankings for investment-grade corporate issuance in the region and is top three in high yield. It is second for FIG issuance but with far more deals than JPMorgan, the volume leader. In US private placements, the bank has been the market leader for an astounding 22 years – its market share was nearly 30% from 58 deals.