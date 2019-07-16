Asia's best bank for advisory 2019: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2019



Goldman Sachs advised on the highest volume of M&A, both announced and completed, in Asia Pacific during our review period, but it is the importance of the transactions and their geographical range that win the bank this award. John Kim is head of M&A, ex-Japan Asia.

With China outbound M&A much diminished, this year was one in which to demonstrate versatility. Many of the most important deals Goldman advised upon had nothing to do with China, notably the sell-side role for Flipkart in its acquisition by Walmart, at $16 billion the biggest Indian M&A deal ever.

A role for Bharti Airtel acquiring a majority stake in Indus Towers for $6.5 billion, creating the world’s second largest telecom tower company, underlined a very strong year in India.