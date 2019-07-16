The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best bank for advisory 2019: Goldman Sachs

July 16, 2019
Goldman Sachs
 advised on the highest volume of M&A, both announced and completed, in Asia Pacific during our review period, but it is the importance of the transactions and their geographical range that win the bank this award. John Kim is head of M&A, ex-Japan Asia.

With China outbound M&A much diminished, this year was one in which to demonstrate versatility. Many of the most important deals Goldman advised upon had nothing to do with China, notably the sell-side role for Flipkart in its acquisition by Walmart, at $16 billion the biggest Indian M&A deal ever. 

A role for Bharti Airtel acquiring a majority stake in Indus Towers for $6.5 billion, creating the world’s second largest telecom tower company, underlined a very strong year in India.

