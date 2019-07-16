The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for financing 2019: HSBC

July 16, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Our review period embraced a curious 12 months of market performance in which bankers needed to be able to deliver a wide range of financing options to clients. Sometimes it needed high-yield debt, sometimes structured finance, sometimes just the protective arm of the balance sheet until brighter times arrived.

HSBC will not always be in the running for this award – it’s not strong enough in equity – but last year, when many of the landmark tech and bank IPOs in the region plunged in the aftermarket, was the sort of environment within which the bank excels for financing.

Clearly, HSBC is among the volume leaders in ex-Japan Asia loans, G3 bonds and local currency debt, but just scale is not enough to win it this award (and in any event, Bank of China and Standard Chartered lent more).

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree