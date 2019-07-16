Asia's best bank for financing 2019: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2019

Our review period embraced a curious 12 months of market performance in which bankers needed to be able to deliver a wide range of financing options to clients. Sometimes it needed high-yield debt, sometimes structured finance, sometimes just the protective arm of the balance sheet until brighter times arrived.

HSBC will not always be in the running for this award – it’s not strong enough in equity – but last year, when many of the landmark tech and bank IPOs in the region plunged in the aftermarket, was the sort of environment within which the bank excels for financing.

Clearly, HSBC is among the volume leaders in ex-Japan Asia loans, G3 bonds and local currency debt, but just scale is not enough to win it this award (and in any event, Bank of China and Standard Chartered lent more).