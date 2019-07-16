The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best investment bank 2019: Morgan Stanley

July 16, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Morgan Stanley
 has the most balanced investment banking operation in Asia, both geographically and by product. Across M&A, equity and debt capital markets, from Japan via China to southeast Asia, Korea and Australia, the bank is reliably high quality.

ECM displayed its strength to greatest effect during our review period, as it usually does. It was on the headline China megadeals – China Tower, Xiaomi, Meituan-Dianping, Pinduoduo, Nio – but also found the biggest deals in southeast Asia to be on, including Sea Ltd’s $1.6 billion follow-on, the Vietnam IPOs (or their local equivalent) of Vinhomes and Techcombank, and a follow-on for San Miguel Food & Beverage. 

Australia delivered $5 billion of follow-ons for Transurban and almost $2 billion for Woodside Petroleum in two deals apiece, while in India the bank handled deals for HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra and Axis Bank.

