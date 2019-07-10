The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Western Europe's best bank 2019: KBC

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

Despite the talk of how poorly European banks are performing compared with the Americans – and the relative environment has indeed got worse over last year – there are some banks in the region that can match and even beat those in the US in terms of their business models and financial results.

Western Europe’s best bank, KBC, is the foremost of this small group of European banks and performance of the firm led by chief executive Johan Thijs would be impressive in any region and any industry. 

The bank’s return on equity has been in the high teens for each of the last three years, a level almost unheard of elsewhere in Europe. Understandably, it trades at the region’s highest stock valuation, 1.5

