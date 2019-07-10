The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

World's best independent investment bank 2019: Rothschild & Co

July 10, 2019
Rothschild has been quietly building up in the US to compete with its great rivals based there.

Awards for Excellence 2019

Advisory league tables typically rank investment banks either by dollar volume of transactions worked on or by fee revenues.

What if they ranked advisers by number of deals instead? 

Rothschild & Co would shoot up the tables. In the 12 months prior to Euromoney’s submission deadline for this year’s awards for excellence, Rothschild ranked third by number of M&A transactions behind global leaders Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. 

It advised on 336 deals, far ahead of its great rivals among the independent investment banks, Lazard and Evercore.

Partly that’s a late-cycle phenomenon: there have been more small and medium-sized M&A deals than really big transactions over our awards period.

