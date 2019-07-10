World's best independent investment bank 2019: Rothschild & Co

Awards for Excellence 2019

Advisory league tables typically rank investment banks either by dollar volume of transactions worked on or by fee revenues.

What if they ranked advisers by number of deals instead?

Rothschild & Co would shoot up the tables. In the 12 months prior to Euromoney’s submission deadline for this year’s awards for excellence, Rothschild ranked third by number of M&A transactions behind global leaders Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

It advised on 336 deals, far ahead of its great rivals among the independent investment banks, Lazard and Evercore.

Partly that’s a late-cycle phenomenon: there have been more small and medium-sized M&A deals than really big transactions over our awards period.