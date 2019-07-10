The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best bank for financial institutions 2019: Morgan Stanley

July 10, 2019
Share

Financial institutions need to face up to disruption in their industry. Morgan Stanley has made it its business to be best placed to advise them.

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney
View full 2019 results

You don’t need to be a tech banker to do FIG, but you need to understand the disruption that is taking place.” 

John Esposito, global head of FIG at Morgan Stanley in New York does not mince his words when he talks to Euromoney about fintech and the future of financial institutions. 

“People are being forced to re-evaluate old business models. In bank client meetings, all they want to talk about is the effect of disruption on their branches, so you had better understand what is going on.”

What is going on is the wholesale disruption of the financial institutions sector.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree