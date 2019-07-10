World's best bank for financial institutions 2019: Morgan Stanley
Financial institutions need to face up to disruption in their industry. Morgan Stanley has made it its business to be best placed to advise them.
Awards for Excellence 2019
You don’t need to be a tech banker to do FIG, but you need to understand the disruption that is taking place.”
John Esposito, global head of FIG at Morgan Stanley in New York does not mince his words when he talks to Euromoney about fintech and the future of financial institutions.
“People are being forced to re-evaluate old business models. In bank client meetings, all they want to talk about is the effect of disruption on their branches, so you had better understand what is going on.”
What is going on is the wholesale disruption of the financial institutions sector.