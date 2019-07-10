World's best bank for financing 2019: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2019

It might not have the biggest balance sheet, or a huge flow debt capital markets franchise, but year after year Goldman Sachs finds itself at the centre of the most important transactions in the world. It defines the key fundraising trends, and this year it is our choice as the world’s best bank for financing.

For the period under review for the global awards categories, the bank ranked first in public equity and equity-linked tables. But it also wrapped up 13 equity private placements and six PIPE (private investment in public equity) transactions, raising a total of $9 billion in private capital.