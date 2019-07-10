The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Banker of the year 2019: Andreas Treichl, Erste Group

July 10, 2019
Erste’s chief executive built its emerging Europe empire, rescued it after the financial crisis and successfully positioned the group for a sustainable and socially responsible future.

Awards for Excellence 2019

When Andreas Treichl steps down as chief executive of Erste Group in December, it will mark the end of an era in more ways than one. 

Not only has he been at the head of the Austrian group for an astonishing 22 years – longer than any other big European bank chief executive in recent history – he is also one of the last direct links to the heady decade after the fall of the Berlin Wall, when emerging Europe was a land of opportunity for bankers from the west.

The bank he leaves is very different from the one he took over in 1997.

