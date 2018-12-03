Off the record

“Their ability to make things complicated is incredible. Perhaps there are too many rocket engineers”

A former banker wonders if one French bank could take a simpler approach sometimes

“Like Martin Luther King, I have a dream. My dream is that XX bank is on the cover of Euromoney....”

An emerging markets bank PR thinks big

“Administrations change....”

A US banker refuses to get unduly stressed about the potential impact of president Donald Trump’s trade wars on his bottom line

“We were the first bank in the region to have female tellers – lovely girls – to bring the boys into the branches”

A banker at Felaban serves as a reminder of just how unreconstructed banking in the 1970s was. Have things got any better?