The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Treasury cyber response – planning a quick recovery

Sponsored by ps-citibank-01.jpg
November 26, 2018
Share

A regularly-tested clear, robust recovery plan is essential if companies are to meet the challenge of an increasing number and variety of cyber threats

600x400cybersec3

Cybersecurity threats are becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated: WannaCry and Not-Petya ransomware alone were responsible for over a billion dollars of losses in 2017. For treasurers, it’s important to prepare and plan for when, not if, the next cyber attack happens.

Traditionally, cybersecurity has taken a three-layered approach – protect (in order to prevent access), detect (using technological tools and specialists to identify problems as early as possible), and respond. The third of these components – the response process – often receives less attention than protection and detection. However, having a robust and well thought-out response process is critical should a company face a cyber attack and need to respond rapidly and appropriately.

Managing cyber-related risks can be daunting given the technological jargon involved. However, conventional risk management principles can largely be applied. Just as every office has water sprinklers to prevent fire damage but still practices fire drills, so all companies need to consider what will happen if their protection fails. To develop a strategic contingency plan, corporates need to consider following best practices encompassing their planning, testing and recovery.

To read the full cybersecurity report, head to Citi.com 

Topics covered in the full report include: 

Back to basics

Planning – identifying general principles

Determining acceptable alternatives

Recovering from crisis

Developing a strategic contingency plan — best practices to consider

More on Cybersecurity

You can also listen to our recent Cybersecurity podcast where we speak to people in charge of organising cyber defence at some of the world’s biggest corporations, and the ex-hackers they are paying to break into their systems.

cyber

Tags

Sponsored Content Citigroup
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree