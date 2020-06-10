Sponsored Content | Citi

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

    Euromoney Podcasts: Money and the Moonshot
    June 10, 2020
    In this two-part podcast, we explore the history and expansion of the private sector and venture capital into space exploration, including insights from Nasa’s chief economist, Alexander MacDonald; Apollo astronaut, Bill Anders; CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Mary Lynne Dittmar; and venture capitalist and Space X and Tesla board director, Steve Jurvetson.
    Euromoney Podcasts: There is a tech solution for everything in ESG
    May 28, 2020
    Big data, satellite feeds from space and social media platforms is just some of the technology changing corporate disclosure. In this episode, we will be looking at the tech innovations that are helping corporates map their supply chain and influence environmental social and governance (ESG) goals on the way.
