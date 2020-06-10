Sponsored Content | Citi
In this two-part podcast, we explore the history and expansion of the private sector and venture capital into space exploration, including insights from Nasa’s chief economist, Alexander MacDonald; Apollo astronaut, Bill Anders; CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Mary Lynne Dittmar; and venture capitalist and Space X and Tesla board director, Steve Jurvetson.
Big data, satellite feeds from space and social media platforms is just some of the technology changing corporate disclosure. In this episode, we will be looking at the tech innovations that are helping corporates map their supply chain and influence environmental social and governance (ESG) goals on the way.