Slippery customer
All sorts of things disrupt internal meetings at banks: phone calls, fire drills, impatient colleagues wanting the room – but a snake falling from the ceiling? That’s a new one.
And it is what happened at a staff meeting at ICBC’s Nanning City branch in southern China in October. The incident was captured on CCTV and is quite a sight. Nine staff, dressed formally in white shirts and black waistcoats, stand in a circle, when suddenly a python drops from above and lands between two of them.
The staff scatter, and then, so too does the snake.
It was apparently later retrieved and transferred to a wildlife rescue centre. Probably without having opened an account.