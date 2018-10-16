Slippery customer

And it is what happened at a staff meeting at ICBC’s Nanning City branch in southern China in October. The incident was captured on CCTV and is quite a sight. Nine staff, dressed formally in white shirts and black waistcoats, stand in a circle, when suddenly a python drops from above and lands between two of them.

The staff scatter, and then, so too does the snake.

It was apparently later retrieved and transferred to a wildlife rescue centre. Probably without having opened an account.