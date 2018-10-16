The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Slippery customer

October 16, 2018
Share

All sorts of things disrupt internal meetings at banks: phone calls, fire drills, impatient colleagues wanting the room – but a snake falling from the ceiling? That’s a new one.

And it is what happened at a staff meeting at ICBC’s Nanning City branch in southern China in October. The incident was captured on CCTV and is quite a sight. Nine staff, dressed formally in white shirts and black waistcoats, stand in a circle, when suddenly a python drops from above and lands between two of them. 

The staff scatter, and then, so too does the snake.

It was apparently later retrieved and transferred to a wildlife rescue centre. Probably without having opened an account.





Tags

Opinion Front End
Share

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree