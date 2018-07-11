The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Canada's best bank 2018: TD Bank

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney 

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results 

Another year, another record. TD Bank clocked up its eighth year of record earnings in fiscal 2017 and has already posted a 20% increase in pre-tax profits for the first half of fiscal 2018, indicating that it is on track for yet another triumph as it continues to build across its whole franchise. It is once again Euromoney’s pick for Canada’s best bank.

The engine of TD continues to be its Canadian retail segment, more than double the size of its US operation and six times the size of its wholesale business. The firm has benefited from the fact that its loan book is less exposed than peers to the energy sector and it is less dependent on volatile capital markets revenues.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree