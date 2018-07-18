Asia's best bank for corporate responsibility 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2018

When Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Asia president, Matthew Koder, gets going on corporate responsibility, your best chance of getting out of the room within an hour and a half is an earthquake. Koder chose to pitch personally in only one category, this one, and in truth everything BAML put in for – investment banking, transaction services and country awards from the Philippines to Japan – is presented through the filter of corporate responsibility.

The commitment starts from within – and to a truly exhaustive degree. We now know what proportion of BAML’s carpets in Asia Pacific are recycled (31% of 900 metric tonnes) and the proportion of Apac employees who had their bins removed in 2017 (43%, not always without protest).