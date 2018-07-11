The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: FirstRand Bank

July 11, 2018
On the back of the worst drought in living memory, the City of Cape Town issued South Africa’s first true green bond last year. It turned to one bank to be the lead arranger – Rand Merchant Bank (RMB). The city was able to raise R1 billion ($73 million) from eight allocated bidders, having received bids of almost R5 billion from 31 different bidders. The proceeds will be put to use financing green projects such as emergency water supply initiatives.

FirstRand Bank, RMB’s parent, has a deep commitment to society and the environment, earning it the award for Africa’s best bank for sustainable finance.

Last year, the bank reviewed and updated its environmental and social risk management (ESRM) policy, offering continued training and refresher courses for employees and increasing levels of due diligence for certain transactions.

