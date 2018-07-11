Africa's best bank for financing 2018: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2018

Citi may not have won best investment bank in Africa this year, but the financing capabilities it displayed over the last 12 months deserve recognition. The bank showed strength in loans, debt capital markets and equity capital markets.

Combining a local presence in 15 African countries with product platforms in another 25 countries, Citi offers its clients across the continent a one-stop shop for local and foreign currency services in both the debt and equity markets.

Under Miguel Azevedo, head of investment banking for Africa, excluding South Africa, Citi was the leading bank in African equity and equity-linked issuance, raising over $4 billion for its clients, and second in debt capital markets, with $4.6 billion, ahead of Standard Chartered’s $4.3