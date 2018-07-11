Western Europe's best bank for corporate responsibility 2018: Lloyds Banking Group

Awards for Excellence 2018

Lloyds Banking Group’s ‘Helping Britain prosper’ plan, launched four years ago, has put corporate responsibility at the top of the UK bank’s priorities. It was a bold initiative, addressing Britain’s housing needs, helping people plan for the future, helping businesses to start up and grow, championing diversity, supporting clean energy and tackling social disadvantage. It earns Lloyds the award for western Europe’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

The bank is a leader in terms of diversity and inclusion. In February, it became the first FTSE100 company to make a commitment to increase representation of black, Asian and minority ethnic colleagues, targeting 8% of senior management and 10% of the total workforce by 2020.